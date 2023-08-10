Brown, Patricia

Brown (Lee), Patricia Marie



Patricia Marie Lee Brown, 90, of Sarasota, FL died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Sarasota. Preceded by husband, David Lee Brown in 2016. Survived by children, Roxanna (Steve) Roda of Placida, FL, Timothy (Toni) Brown of Nashville, TN and Kevin (Michaela) Brown of Bay Village, OH; 4 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Funeral Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME in Washington CH. Visitation at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Contributions to Tidewell Hospice,12034 N. Access Rd., Port Charlotte, FL 33981. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com