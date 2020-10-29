X

BRITTIN, JAMES

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRITTIN, James M. "Jimmy"

James M. "Jimmy" Brittin, 60, of Springfield, passed away

October 23, 2020, in his home. He was born April 20, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Russell and Betty (Poole) Brittin. Jimmy was retired from Champion City Windows and Siding, where he worked as a carpenter. Survivors include two daughters, Paula Brittin-Gutierrez and Ashley Brittin; four grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Brittin, and his parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.