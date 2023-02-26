X
BLOMMEL, Dana Marie

Passed away at her home on Feb. 4, 2023.

She was born January 5, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio.

Dana was preceded in death by her parents: John (Jack) and Joan (Roberts) Blommel; her aunt, Linda Roberts; and nephew, Daniel Blommel.

Dana is survived by her four siblings: Deb (Larry) Ryan, Steve (Vicki) Blommel, David (Melanie) Blommel, and Scot (Stephanie) Blommel; devoted friend, Jodi Snyder. Dana is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Dana graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1978. She attended University of Cincinnati and Wright State University, earning her Bachelor and MBA degrees. Dana worked as a human resource consultant in the auto industry. Dana will be remembered for her legendary laugh, her love of music and movies.

A celebration of life mass will be held on March 4 at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Akerman Blvd., Kettering, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Chapter of the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Condolences may be left at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

