Anthiah, Mary

Age 89, of Centerville OH, passed on to her eternal home Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born August 6, 1933, in Valarpuram, India, to Arulamma and Inniah Penikalapati. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her husband, Medabalimi Anthiah, age 94; daughter, Rosalin (Joseph) Premanandan of Centerville; son Clement (Shanthy) Marcellus of Cincinnati; son John Louis (Dagmar) Medabalimi of Olney, MD; and daughter Maria (Kevin Samblanet) Auxilia of Centerville; grandchildren Christopher Premanandan of Columbus; Mary (David) Heine of Cleveland; Nicholas Medabalimi of Ann Arbor, MI; Kathryn Marcellus of Louisville, KY; Alex Marcellus of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren, Liam and Mira Heine of Cleveland. She was a loving and devoted wife of 72 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February, 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at Incarnation Church, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH. To view the StreamSpot live stream, go to: incarnation-parish.com Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.



The family sincerely thanks the staff of VITAS Healthcare for their long time compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Healthcare, 3055 Kettering Boulevard, Suite 400, Moraine, OH 45439.



