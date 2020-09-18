ADKINS, Cain Andrew Our sweet boy, Cain Andrew Adkins, came into our lives on August 17, 2010, and left this life on September 14, 2020. He was always the precocious child and kept us on our toes throughout his brief life, rightly earning the nickname "Monster". He started walking at the age of 9 1/2 months, well really running, but that was how he was wired. A force of nature on the football field, but liberal with his hugs and kisses. Cain was a real momma's boy. He was a leader, a friend to all, and a really smart kid. It is a tremendous tragedy that his life was cut short before he could have become president and saved the world. The people of this planet don't know what they have lost. Amazing Cain has left behind a group of family and friends who are struggling with the thought of how to move on without him. First on that list is his mother, Emily Nelson, who was his hero, and his father, Brandon Adkins. Our angel is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Sam and Ellen Nelson, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Denise Adkins. Uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, neighbors, football and basketball teammates, and his classmates are feeling a huge hole in their hearts as well. For a person to touch so many lives in such a short time is a testament to the nature of our boy. The family would like to give a tremendous, heartfelt "Thank You" to his football coach, Glen Calhoun, who had been an incredible mentor in Cain's life. Visitations will be held on Monday, Sept. 21 from 12:00 to 3:00 at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Rd., Middletown. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Wildwood Golf Club, 601 Aberdeen Dr., Middletown. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Cain Adkins Football Scholarship Fund, c/o The Middletown Community Foundation, 300 North Main St., Suite 300 Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

