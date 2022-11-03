Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of Lights

There are also 29 buttons on her coat to represent her birthweight of 29 lbs., her birthstone (a garnet) and Fritz, her new little brother, is painted on her toenail.

“There are other items of significance on the structure, which is made of steel and fiberglass, but we’ll let people have fun finding those on their own,” said Yelton. “It took 12 people about 1650 hours to make our vision come to life. We are thrilled with how it turned out!”

HOW TO GO

What: PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

Where: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2023

Cost: $16.50-$22.50 for children and seniors, $22.50-$28.50 for adults (ages 13-61)

Tickets: https://store.cincinnatizoo.org/