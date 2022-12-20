YWCA of Hamilton seeks another housing building with strong demand for safe spaces

The new YWCA building has 15 fully furnished apartments for the emergency domestic violence shelter floor, where families stay between 30 and 90 days, and then they must out to permanent, safe housing.

But the need for more permanent supportive housing became evident before the new YWCA facility opened. The Journal-News reported in November that all 45 PSH units in the new YWCA building were spoken for, and there was a 100-plus family waiting list. As of Friday, 32 residents were in the YWCA’s PSH units, and 13 will be admitted over the next couple of weeks.

Hamilton Planning Director Liz Hayden said the YWCA’s proposal needs two waivers ― one for lot size and one for parking standards — and the building would be complimentary to the one just constructed.

“This is a preliminary plan proposal, so this would come back as a final plan with more detail,” she said.

According to the preliminary plan submitted, the lot would be split on the northern portion, and the second PSH development would be along Bender Avenue. The 40-unit structure would be three stories and 48,300 square feet, consisting of two- and three-bedroom apartments. There would be on-site laundry, offices, and a playroom.

City Council will consider the legislation at both of its meetings in January. On Jan. 11, in addition to a first reading, there will be a public hearing. A second reading is expected on Jan. 25, as well as a vote.