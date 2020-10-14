YMCA in Butler County hiring dozens of child-care positions as more students return to classes

“We’re opening several sites all at one time, and we have a lot of position openings as a result,” said Liza Deaton, director of marketing and communications.

Positions are open as far north as Franklin and Middletown; with others in the Talawanda area; and as far south as Fairfield.

“Many people don’t know that the YMCA is the largest non-profit provider of child care in the nation,” said Boyce Swift, Director of Human Resources and Talent Management. “If you’re looking for an opportunity to make an impact and difference in the life of a child the YMCA is for you.”

The YMCA is committed to investing in the professional development of its staff, with multiple trainings and certifications. Full-time employees receive a free family membership, as well as 50 percent off of programming, including child care.

The Y quoted Kelly, a YMCA child-care parent, saying, "This is a really difficult time right now for working parents. The Y has given us safe options for childcare because my husband and I have to be at work.'

“The Y staff care for my children almost as much as I do, so that makes me feel really good,' she added.

Job-seekers can find more information and complete the application at www.gmvymca.org/careeropportunities or by contacting Xan Lipely at xlipely@gmvymca.org.