Xavier University launches new scholarship for alumni

In fall 2022, the Loyal Musketeer Scholarship will become available to all graduating students and alumni who wish to continue their education at Xavier. The scholarship covers 25% of the tuition rate for most graduate programs and applies to graduate-degree-seeking students for both part-time and full-time enrollment, with a minimum of six credit hours per semester.

“With the launch of the Loyal Musketeer Scholarship, we strengthen Xavier’s deep commitment to our community’s personal and professional growth,” said Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz. “Our actions must drive greater opportunity at every turn for our Musketeers, and paving additional pathways for our alumni to continue their education is a core part of that mission.”