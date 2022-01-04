WORTH THE DRIVE: Glow snow tubing and more now open at Snow Trails resort in Mansfield

The holiday season has come to a close, but there are still numerous opportunities to celebrate the magic of winter.
For those willing to hop in a car and drive for a few hours, the opportunities for fun at Mansfield’s Snow Trails are nearly endless.
Located in scenic Possum Run Valley in Mansfield, an hour north of Columbus, Snow Trails offers a seasonal outdoor getaway for those who want to brave the elements for skiing, snowboarding and, perhaps especially, glow snow tubing.
Snow Trails officially opened for its 62nd season in mid-December. Typically, the season ends in the middle of March.
The slopes are now open for snowboarding, skiing, glow tubing and other seasonal activities.
Glow tubing begins around twilight (approximately 5 p.m.) from Thursday through Sunday and on peak days, and tickets must be purchased in advance on Snow Trails’ website. Guests can purchase two-hour passes to go glow tubing. Glow tubing will be open to the public through Feb. 27.
Two-hour tubing passes are $28 per person. Season passes are sold out for the season.
Credit: Nate Wolleson
Throughout the season, an array of colorful LED lights line the park. Guests can set off at the top of the hill and glide down the snow-packed and LED-lined lanes with a number of guests following along behind them in a train of tubes.
After hitting the slopes, guests can grab a bite to eat or a drink at one of the eateries in the ski lodge on the premises. Or, if a quick pick-me-up is needed, guests can huddle around the nearby fire pit.
Aside from paying a visit to Snow Trails, there are many other unique and interesting destinations within and just outside of Mansfield. Those looking for even more outdoor adventure can head to Malabar Farm State Park in nearby Lucas, Ohio, to enjoy miles of ungroomed trails perfect for cross country skiing.
However, if being outdoors in the cold doesn’t appeal to you, perhaps a visit to the set of the Shawshank Redemption could spark your interest. The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, a centuries-old prison steeped in chilling history and plenty of creepy ambiance, provided the setting for the famous movie.
For more reasons to make a day trip to Mansfield, pay a visit to destinationmansfield.com.
Credit: Nate Wolleson
HOW TO GO
What: Glow snow tubing
Where: Snow Trails; 3100 Possum Run Road in Mansfield
When: Glow snow tubing will last through Feb. 27 and is offered Thursdays-Sundays and on peak days. Regular snow tubing is also offered Thursdays-Sundays and on peak days.
Cost: $28 for two-hour tickets. Advance online reservations required.
About the Author