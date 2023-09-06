Work to affect traffic on West Chester road

BreakingNews
Bulk of civil lawsuit against ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds tossed

A traffic advisory has been issued for various locations on Crescentville Road in West Chester Twp. next week as road crews work on catch basin repairs between Ohio 4 and Ohio 747.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced work will begin on Monday and there will be single-lane closures, allowing for constant two-way traffic flow. Message boards and flaggers will assist drivers through the construction zone as necessary throughout the lengthy project.

Construction is expected to last until mid-December.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website and PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

