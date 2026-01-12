Work begins on Fairfield’s first solar panel field

Array at wastewater treatment plant should begin producing electricity this summer.
Fairfield held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a solar panel field adjacent to the city's wastewater treatment plant. Melink Solar is designing and installing the array, which should start generating electricity this summer.
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
19 minutes ago
Beginning this summer, Fairfield’s electric cost to run its wastewater treatment plant is expected to drop dramatically.

That’s when a field containing an array of 3,000 solar panels is expected to go online.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was conducted Monday at the 5-acre site just east of the Groh Lane plant between it and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields.

“Today is a very exciting day. It’s the (start of the) city’s first ever renewable energy project,’’ said Adam Sackenheim, assistant city manager.

“(It) will soon be generating enough electricity to power over 65 percent of the city’s electricity used at our wastewater treatment plant — the single largest user of electricity of all city-owned facilities.”

When fully functional, the solar field is expected to generate 2 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year. That will remove $150,000 to $200,000 annually in electricity costs from the city’s budget, Sackenheim said.

It is equivalent of providing electricity to 250 homes in Fairfield for 30 years, Sackenheim said.

Melink Solar is designing and installing a solar panel array on five acres just east of the Groh Lane wastewater treatment plant between it and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields.

The array is being designed and constructed by Milford-based Melink Solar at a cost of $3.1 million, including contingency. All of the panels and racking are 100 percent American made.

The solar field is expected to pay for itself in 13 years and last 30 or more years when federal tax rebate incentives of about $1.1 million are factored in, Sackenheim said.

It will reduce the release of 36,626 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the life of the system. The array should be completed and starting to generate electricity sometime in June or July.

“We are excited to be in touch with (Fairfield) years down the road after the system is operating to make sure that they don’t just get what was expected from the system,’’ said Monica Niehaus, Melink’s business development manager. “(We’re confident) they get much, much more in terms of the financial savings as electricity costs continue to skyrocket.”

This is the first major project since city council adopted the Fairfield Sustains plan — the city’s first sustainability plan — in August 2024.

“We had a clear priority goal, and that was to increase local, onsite, renewable energy operations by 2030,” said Councilwoman Gwen Brill.

“Today, with this groundbreaking, we take a meaningful step toward achieving that goal. It represents sound fiscal stewardship and long-term cost stability and a commitment to sustainability for generations to come.”

Fairfield held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a solar panel field adjacent to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The system will plug in directly behind the Duke Energy meter at the wastewater treatment plant, Sackenheim said. The city will remain connected to the electricity grid.

“If it works well, we’ll look at doing something similar at the water plant — the next largest user of electricity (by city facilities),” Sackenheim said.

Last summer Melink installed roof-mounted solar panels at West Chester Twp.’s administration building. The company is working with Oxford on a project and installed two panel arrays along the eastern bord of Miami University’s Oxford campus. There are also solar fields next to a Dayton water treatment plant.

Fairfield's assistant city manager Adam Sackenheim spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of Fairfield's first solar array field, a project he is overseeing. The array will be erected on five acres just east of the Groh Lane wastewater treatment plant between it and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields.

