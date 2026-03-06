Woman killed in Millikin Road crash

A 58-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Millikin Road in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle — a 2018 Ford Escape. The driver is a 38-year-old female.
The woman who was struck died at the scene, according to the Liberty Twp. Fire Department.
The incident is under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Serious Accident Reconstruction Team.
