Woman indicted on charges of theft from Edgewood Athletic Booster program

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged thefts after receiving complaints from booster members about funds allegedly being spent inappropriately by Bientenduvel.

The investigation uncovered Bietenduvel had allegedly made several purchases on the booster’s credit cards, receiving cash back on multiple occasions, according to the sheriff’s office. During the height of this investigation, it was also discovered that the defendant was allegedly in possession of the criminal proceeds, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“On occasion it takes a village to apprehend a suspect. This criminal activity was brought to our attention by the Edgewood Athletic Boosters and we worked together,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.