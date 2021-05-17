Woman charged after dozens of rabbits dumped in park and taken from Middletown residence

The animal control officer, Jamie Hearlihy, who was already at the park for the police event, investigated and has charged the rabbits’ alleged owner, Leah Mendoza, 43, with 35 counts of abandonment.

Volunteers from several animal rescue agencies teamed up Saturday to rescue 65 domestic rabbits dumped in Middletown's Smith Park. SUBMITTED

The charge is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

According to the police report, another 30 rabbits were taken from Mendoza’s house on Tytus Avenue.

Meg Melampy, executive director of Joseph’s Legacy, said many volunteers from animal rescue agencies throughout the region showed up with animal carriers and nets. It took much of Saturday and checks Sunday morning, but they believe most have been caught.

There were social media posts on Friday about a woman planning to abandon the rabbits the following morning, Hearlihy said in the report. Mendoza had rabbits throughout the house, including some she hid from rescuers upstairs.

“I went into her basement where there was bunny feces, bunny footprints, dirty water and hay everywhere,” Hearlihy said in the report.