Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during hearing

Mekeshia Lattimore, 44, was taken into custody by officers while still in the home and charged with murder and has been housed in the city jail on lieu of a $1 million bond.

Following Friday’s preliminary hearing, visiting Judge David Tyack bond the case over to a Butler County grand jury for indictment consideration.

Detective Patrick Glassburn testified Lewis’ son heard screaming, came into the room and found Lattimore standing over Lewis who was bleeding.

Two bloody knives were found in a trash can and are being tested for DNA evidence.

Glassburn said Lattimore declined to talk with detectives when taken to the police station.

Lattimore has a felony case pending in Warren County Common Pleas Court for grand theft of a motor vehicle from January. At one point in the case, Lattimore was declared incompetent to stand trial due to mental health issues by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Don Oda III, but was restored and pleaded not guilty last month to the charge, according to court records.