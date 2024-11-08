Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during hearing

Police: Elderly woman was stabbed in the head, face and neck while sitting her her recliner
Mekeshia Lattimore who is accused of killing her mother at their Middletown home was in Middletown Municipal Court Friday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Mekeshia Lattimore who is accused of killing her mother at their Middletown home was in Middletown Municipal Court Friday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Middletown woman accused of killing her mother sat emotionless during Friday’s court hearing even when the detective said 72-year-old Minnie Lewis had been stabbed 16 times.

Lewis was stabbed in the head, face and neck while sitting in a recliner at her 14th Avenue home on the night of Oct. 30, according to Middletown police and court documents.

Mekeshia Lattimore, 44, was taken into custody by officers while still in the home and charged with murder and has been housed in the city jail on lieu of a $1 million bond.

An elderly woman is dead and her daughter is in jail after the 72-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night at her Middletown house in the 600 block of 14th Avenue. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

Following Friday’s preliminary hearing, visiting Judge David Tyack bond the case over to a Butler County grand jury for indictment consideration.

Detective Patrick Glassburn testified Lewis’ son heard screaming, came into the room and found Lattimore standing over Lewis who was bleeding.

Two bloody knives were found in a trash can and are being tested for DNA evidence.

Glassburn said Lattimore declined to talk with detectives when taken to the police station.

Lattimore has a felony case pending in Warren County Common Pleas Court for grand theft of a motor vehicle from January. At one point in the case, Lattimore was declared incompetent to stand trial due to mental health issues by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Don Oda III, but was restored and pleaded not guilty last month to the charge, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Butler Tech’s $2M welding lab will help train students for in-demand...
2
Coolants Plus in Hamilton to build new facility on Symmes Road
3
Talawanda teacher on administrative leave following political social...
4
OVI checkpoint planned for tonight in Butler County
5
Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.