With Hamilton fire house sold, Cincinnati arts organization planning to move in

An engineer is working building on drawings for the project, which may include three upstairs bedrooms plus a large main area with built-in bunk beds, so if three families with athletes playing in a tournament at the under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex came to visit, there could be perhaps nine bunks in a living area, and the parents could have relative peace among themselves, Bernal said.

Meanwhile, they and Wave Pool recently met with representatives of such organizations as the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Miami University, city government and Artspace Hamilton Lofts.

In 2013, Lt. Nathaniel Robertson and firefighter/paramedic David Oakley took down the American flag from Company 7 on Shuler Avenue. Community members gathered Tuesday evening at the firehouse for a ceremony closing the station in Hamilton. Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

Wave Pool also plans to meet with people in the surrounding neighborhood to discuss what they would like to see there, Bernal said. They plan to have the project complete in two years, as required by the city, if not sooner.

“I have asked several of the inspectors if we’re doomed, and they say we’re not doomed, and they’re jealous,” Bernal said.

“What people should know is it’s going to be awesome, and we’re going to be an active part of the community.”

Also, artist Calcagno “Cal” Cullen, a founder of Wave Pool, “is one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Bernal said. “Everything she touches is for the good of the world and the community, and I’ve always been in awe of her, so I’m very excited to work with her. She’s just always up to something new, and something that’s going to help people, and sort of quirky and fun.”

Explore Cincinnati arts organization may expand into historic Hamilton firehouse