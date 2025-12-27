Winner of national honor is a Butler Tech leader

The award honors educators and leaders who demonstrate exceptional dedication to expanding access, inclusion, and opportunity for all students in career and technical education, according to Butler Tech officials.

Huff, a nearly quarter-century veteran at Butler Tech, is also leader of the Project LIFE transitional program for young adults with disabilities who have graduated high school and want to work toward a more independent future.

Huff was recognized during the 2025 ACTE Vision Conference in Nashville, Tennessee for “his visionary leadership in transition education and his unwavering commitment to students with disabilities.”

“His career has been defined by a passion for ensuring that every learner, regardless of background or ability, can discover purpose, gain independence, and achieve meaningful employment,” said ACTE officials in presenting Huff his honors as the first and only winner of the nationwide award.

William Sprankles, superintendent of Butler Tech, said “Tony Huff has dedicated his career to ensuring that all learners, especially students with disabilities, have equitable access to high-quality career and technical education.”

Butler Tech officials said under Huff’s leadership, Butler Tech has become a national model for inclusive education through its Project LIFE and Project SEARCH programs.

“What began as a single-site initiative in Butler County has evolved into a globally replicated model, now serving students across more than a dozen states, as well as internationally. These programs provide authentic work-based learning experiences and life skills training that prepare students with disabilities for success in the workforce and beyond,” said school officials in announcing Huff’s award.

Michelle Bumgarner, Butler Tech Project LIFE replication specialist, said “Tony’s leadership has transformed Project LIFE from a single local initiative into a nationally replicated model for inclusive education.”

“His deep passion for ensuring that students with disabilities are valued and fully included in career and technical education has inspired a generation of educators and reshaped how CTE serves diverse learners,” said Bumgarner.

Colleagues from across the country at the conference echoed similar sentiments, describing Huff as a mentor, advocate, and champion of inclusive CTE whose work “has opened doors of opportunity for learners across more than a dozen states and beyond.”

Huff credits his success to the collaborative spirit of his team and its unwavering commitment to transforming lives.

“This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team that truly believes in every student’s potential,” Huff said. “Together, we’ve built programs that give students the confidence and tools to step into their futures with purpose.”