‘Willy Wonka’s Wondershow’ to entertain local families Friday

He said, “I have created a staple of different shows over the years that are self-contained variety shows, hearkening back to the old days of vaudeville. So, all of my characters are akin to Mr.. Bean, or Monty Python-style clowns.”

While audiences won’t see big shoes, or clown make-up, like a circus clown, theatergoers will experience comedy firsthand through participation. Kids will encounter magic, puppetry and more.

“The title of my show is ‘Mr. Wonka’s Wondershow,’ and it accesses Roald Dahl’s character of Willy Wonka, and it puts a little twist on it,” Engel said. “It departs from that piece, and it allows everybody to reconnect with the wonder of seeing things through the eyes of a child, and for the kids in the audience, it’s a wonderous place of invention,” Engel said.

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays series this season, the entire family will enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet, and musical theater as well as interactive events.

Also, kids will have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors and performers. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

How to go

What: Willy Wonka’s Wondershow

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $6 for members; $8 for non-members. Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly food by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.