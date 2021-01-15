X

Wilberforce grad to give benediction in Biden’s inauguration

Rev. Silvester Beaman, a Wilberforce University graduate and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was asked to deliver the benediction during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration earlier in January. Photo courtesy of Wilberforce University.
Rev. Silvester Beaman, a Wilberforce University graduate and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was asked to deliver the benediction during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration earlier in January. Photo courtesy of Wilberforce University.

Local News | Jan 15, 2021
By Kristen Spicker

A graduate from Wilberforce University will deliver the benediction during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Rev. Silvester Beaman has been a pastor at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, for more than 25 years. The Niagara Falls, New York, native is a confidant of and spiritual adviser to the family and was good friends with Biden’s deceased son Beau.

ExploreOhio National Guard activated, Statehouse to close ahead of Biden’s inauguration

Beaman prayed with Beau Biden before he was deployed overseas in the Army and during his fight against brain cancer.

Beaman said the President-elect helped him navigate the political arena in Wilmington, Delaware, when he first began his pastoral duties at Bethel AME in 1993, according to the university.

ExploreBiden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Biden asked Beaman to say the prayer during his inauguration earlier this month.

Beaman said the benediction will focus on diversity, inclusion and healing the country, according to the university.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.