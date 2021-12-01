Why Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park is observing a ‘Day Without Art’

HAMILTON — It’s an internationally recognized act to have a “Day Without Art” — a day meant for feeling the void of spirit created by the absence of art in our lives.
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will celebrate its 25th year as a non-profit organization in 2022, and to kick off the park’s 13-month salute, Pyramid Hill is solemnly commemorating a “Day without Art” today, Dec. 1.
“Started in 1989 as a response to the AIDS crisis, (this) has become an annual day of action ... Since its inception, the event has grown to become an international collaborative project that involves programming at museums, galleries, schools, art centers and AIDS service organizations,” said a release from Pyramid Hill.
For today, the park is covering one of its iconic sculptures, “Adam’s First Breath” by Sam McKinney, with a black sheet.
“The park hopes that visitors ... will encounter the sculpture and not only be reminded of the many lives impacted by or lost to AIDS but that they will also reflect on the impact the arts make in their own lives,” the release states.
The 25th anniversary of the park in 2022 is a huge milestone for Pyramid Hill, said Honi Cohen, board member and chair of the park’s 25th anniversary committee. “We have seen the park become a ‘must-see’ destination in the region over the years, especially with exhibitions of work by artists like Chakaia Booker and Bret Price. We are especially proud of Pyramid Hill’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, not only acting as a safe, outdoor venue for patrons but also in its collaborations with local and regional arts organizations who did not have outdoor facilities to enable them to continue offering much needed programs.”
Pyramid Hill officials say the park will celebrate with special programming through the year including the creation of a site-specific sculpture by Ron Fondaw, an exhibition of artifacts, photographs and the history of Fortified Hill — an ancient Hopewell mound complex that Pyramid Hill is currently working to conserve — and a yearlong exhibition of outdoor sculpture by Melanie Yazzie, a contemporary, multimedia, indigenous artist.