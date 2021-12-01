Why Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park is observing a ‘Day Without Art’

The 25th anniversary of the park in 2022 is a huge milestone for Pyramid Hill, said Honi Cohen, board member and chair of the park’s 25th anniversary committee. “We have seen the park become a ‘must-see’ destination in the region over the years, especially with exhibitions of work by artists like Chakaia Booker and Bret Price. We are especially proud of Pyramid Hill’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, not only acting as a safe, outdoor venue for patrons but also in its collaborations with local and regional arts organizations who did not have outdoor facilities to enable them to continue offering much needed programs.”

Pyramid Hill officials say the park will celebrate with special programming through the year including the creation of a site-specific sculpture by Ron Fondaw, an exhibition of artifacts, photographs and the history of Fortified Hill — an ancient Hopewell mound complex that Pyramid Hill is currently working to conserve — and a yearlong exhibition of outdoor sculpture by Melanie Yazzie, a contemporary, multimedia, indigenous artist.