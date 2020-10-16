Who is 'Mystery Man’ CEO Bob Brockman?

An entrance to the Reynolds and Reynolds campus off Research Boulevard in Kettering. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

A Reynolds spokeswoman told the Dayton Daily News Thursday that its business will continue.

“The allegations made by the Department of Justice focus on activities Robert Brockman engaged in outside of his professional responsibilities with Reynolds & Reynolds,” said a statement from a spokesperson for Reynolds and Reynolds. “The company is not alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing, and we are confident in the integrity and strength of our business.”

“Mr. Brockman has pled not guilty, and we look forward to defending him against these charges,” Brockman’s attorney, Kathryn Keneally, in an email to newspapers.

Questions were sent to Reynolds spokespeople Friday about what provisions Reynolds & Reynolds might make for its corporate leadership as Brockman fights the federal charges. Will an interim chairman and CEO be named?

A company spokesperson Friday said Brockman is working with his private legal counsel, and while the situation is evolving, he will continue to serve as CEO of Reynolds & Reynolds.

Brockman, a resident of Texas and Colorado, might be seen as an aggressive, successful businessman who makes bold moves.

In 2006, the then-65-year-old entrepreneur ran Universal Computer Systems, a Houston company he started in his living room more than three decades before, when he took over a much larger competitor, Dayton-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co., in a $2.8 billion deal.

Both of Brockman’s companies then served a total of almost 11,000 North American car dealerships, Reynolds said in documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the time.

In 2010, Brockman sued to obtain the identity of an anonymous blogger, dubbed “Trooper," who was often critical of him and Reynolds. The blog had been discontinued by the time of the suit.

The Brockman Foundation offers these biographical tidbits: Brockman served in the Marine Corps Reserve and has worked for Ford and IBM. He founded Universal Computer Services Inc. in 1970, decades before buying Reynolds and Reynolds.