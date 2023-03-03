Who is C.F. Payne? Illustrator from area has works on magazine covers

“Essentially, one of the distinctions of illustration is the work is always commissioned. So, I had been working for Time magazine for probably, 15 to 20 years, when the art director, Arthur Hochstein called me. It was initially assigned for the Time magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’ cover. Those ‘Man of the Year’ covers are now their ‘Person of the Year,’ because often, we have women also. So, he called me to do a portrait of Barack Obama for ‘Person of the Year.’ They will assign that project to four or five artists, and then, they get the artwork in, and they decide on which piece to run. They ended up choosing a piece of artwork by Shepard Fairey, and so I didn’t get the cover. Then, about 10 days later, he called me and said, ‘Chris, we love that piece you did so much, we’re going to use it on the inaugural cover,’ and so, that’s what they did,” Payne said.

He said, “The interesting thing about the Barack (Obama) portrait is it’s a little bit different, stylistically, because when you look at most of my work, there is a bit of exaggeration. If you want to call it caricature, exaggeration, stylization, choose your word, but on that particular cover, Arthur very specifically asked me to be as close to realistic as I could get, and they supplied the photograph to me of Barack Obama.”

Other magazine covers such as those from Mad Magazine, New York Times Book Review, and more from Time will be included in the display. Plus, there will also be work from newspapers such as the Washington Examiner, and more.

Several illustrations from children’s books will include “Micawber” — with John Lithgow, “Late for School” — with Steve Martin, and “Mousetronaut Goes To Mars” — with Astronaut Mark Kelly.

Payne currently serves as Director of the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration program at the University of Hartford. He is an avid arts educator. He previously taught at Miami University and at Columbus College of Art & Design for nearly 20 years.

MORE INFO

The exhibition, “The Works of C.F. Payne” opened Friday. To see Payne’s works, visit the Middletown Arts Center through April 6. He will offer several lectures and workshops in conjunction with “The Works of C.F. Payne.” For details on the various opportunities, go to www.middletownartscenter.com/events-exhibits.

Free and open to the public, Payne will lecture on “Why Illustration Matters in the Arts” at 7 p.m. March 28 at the MAC. He will discuss how illustration reflects our culture and tells the stories of our times.