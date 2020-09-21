White House trade director: Trump to talk tough on China in Dayton

Navarro said in a second Trump term, the renegotiated NAFTA deal —the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — will help return the economy to its “pinnacle” where it was earlier this year before the virus spread and decimated employment.

Navarro said America is under siege from China due to its organized cyber hacking, stealing of trade secrets, intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer and dumping goods below cost as well as currency manipulation.

The president’s tariffs on China are a way to reshore manufacturing, he said.

“Made in the USA is the president’s goal,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to meet supporters at 4:30 p.m. today at Wright Bros Aero at the Dayton International Airport and take Air Force One next to Toledo.

Navarro said China also bears responsibility for supplying the U.S. with illicit fentanyl that fueled an opioid crisis.

Without offering details, Navarro said the Trump administration in a second term will also hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic, which he said the Chinese government transmitted from a lab in Wuhan, a claim that remains unsubstantiated.

“We have to have a national conversation about how we can recover those costs. It’s trillions of dollars,” he said.

Election 2020

