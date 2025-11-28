Where to shop small in Butler County this Small Business Saturday

For these owners, small businesses aren’t the regular 40-hour work week, said Rick Pearce, president and CEO of The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. “It’s more like a 120-hour-a-week job.”

“When somebody wants to start a business, they give their life to that,” he said. “You’re going to get personalized service, you’re going to build a relationship with them, and not just on Small Business Saturday. It’s every day.”

Pearce said some local businesses may have lived through tough times, like the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary hikes of the last few years. “If they’re still around, if they’re still in business, they’ve weathered the storm,” he said. “Let’s help them really break the barrier to be more than comfortable in their small business.” The U.S. Small Business Administration defines a small business as one with less than 500 employees and average annual receipts under $7.5 million. However, Pearce said his version of a small business “is a lot smaller than what the SBA would classify.”

Many local small businesses have less than 20 employees, some of which are their family members.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Jeff Hensley, who has owned Wonder Comics & More at 100 N. Miami St. in Trenton for six years, runs the business with his wife and kid. They each have full-time jobs in addition to running the comic book store.

Hensley was raised in Butler County and started his business because of his passion for comic books.

“It was one of those life-long dreams of actually having your own business,” Hensley said.

Wonder Comics also sells Funko Pops, movies, games, posters, action figures and more.

Hensley said he the people in Trenton have been “awesome” to Wonder Comics throughout the years, and he has many repeat customers that help “keep the lights on.”

Shopping small this holiday season is important because these businesses are “part of your local community,” Hensley said.

“Stop in your local small business, you never know what you’re gonna find in there,” he said.

Everything But the Bottle at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp. focuses on the beverage market, selling everything one may need beyond the alcoholic beverages, like barware and tools, glassware, and books and games.

The shop opened just a few weeks ago and the owners — sisters Krista Hepp and Michelle Juergens, and Juergens’ daughter Dayna Sager — hope to make a big splash at the start of their first holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday begins tonight for Everything But the Bottle, said Hepp.

“We are taking part in Bridgewater Falls’ tree lighting (tonight), and so we’re going to be out there, we’ll have some hot chocolate samples so people can actually use some of our products,” she said. “Make an elevated hot chocolate to give people an idea of what kind of things we have.”

The specials will go all weekend, Hepp said, and they plan to have product demonstrations every Saturday, including this Saturday.

“For me, I think most of the very unique gifts and thoughtful gifts that I found for people, I found at smaller, locally owned shops,” Hepp said. “There’s a lot of things you can buy online, or a big box retailer, and find a lot of the same type of items, but I think the great thing about Small Business Saturday is that not only you’re able to support your neighbors, but you get that gift that’s really unique and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, where did you find this?’ It feels more special when it’s a very specific gift.”

That’s one of the big reasons why the city of Hamilton has leaned into Small Business Saturday for years, not only making it an event for shoppers and retailers but also as a fixture with the city’s Holly Jolly Hamilton promotion.

“What I love about Small Business Saturday is seeing the innovation and creativity that keep Hamilton moving forward,” said Hamilton Small Business Development Specialist Cassandra Maslin. “Every shop, cafe, or restaurant is a neighbor taking a chance on something new; an experiment in entrepreneurship that brings fresh ideas to our streets.”

Explore Small Business Saturday 2025 in Hamilton

It’s not only about the unique gift and product finds in mom-and-pop shops, but she said, “Each purchase supports that spirit, rewards ingenuity, and keeps downtown alive with experiences you can’t replicate by clicking ‘add to cart.’”

Maslin said the shopping day is also not just about the sale or finding that perfect one-of-a-kind gift. It’s also about investing in community connections.

“When people shop and explore downtown, they’re interacting with the residents, artists and entrepreneurs who make Hamilton unique,” she said. “Each purchase, each conversation and each visit strengthens the social fabric of our city. Downtown isn’t just a place to spend money; it’s a place to build community.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lisa Dethlefs, owner of Iron Rose Mercantile at 1050 Central Ave. in Middletown, said shopping small is not only important to support local families, but because shoppers can find more unique items. “We have completely different items than if you were to walk in TJ Maxx or Target,” she said. “We have a small community feel.” Dethlefs said she is particular in selecting her inventory. “I got to a market every year where I can pick out the products that I’ll have in the next year ... I get to know my vendors, so I get to bring that back to my customer,” she said. One customer was wanting to buy a certain jean jacket, which Dethlef was able to order and sell at Iron Rose. The jacket has become a bestseller.