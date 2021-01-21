Where does the Dayton area stand with the vaccines? Experts answer 8 of your top questions in video highlights

When will those with chronic illnesses be allowed to get coronavirus vaccines?

Dr. Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital’s associate chief medical officer and a Premier Health vice president, and Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Center, explain.

Will a coronavirus vaccine affect your fertility?

Dr. Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital’s associate chief medical officer and a Premier Health vice president; Dr. Mamle Anim, Chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Center, and Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center discuss coronavirus vaccines’ impact on fertility and whether the military will be involved in vaccine distribution.

Are coronavirus vaccines going to waste?

Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics discussed this topic.

What can be the long-term effect of coronavirus on one’s health?

Dr. Thomas Hirt, family practice physician at PriMED Centerville, Dr. Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital associate chief medical officer and a Premier Health vice president, and Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics explain.

What is it like to take a Coronavirus vaccine?

Dr. Roberto Colon of Premier Health and and Miami Valley Hospital; Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Centers, and Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, explains.

Now President Joe Biden called the vaccine rollout a dismal failure. Is he right?

Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Center, Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., Professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research, Fabrice Juin, Project manager of the Montgomery County Office of Minority Health, and Sheryl Harris Wynn, Greene County Public Health, planning chief for the pandemic response and vaccination planning team leader, discuss.

What is being done to reach Black, Brown and other people reluctant to take a coronavirus vaccine?

Dr. Thomas Hirt, family practice physician at PriMED Centerville, Cheryl Harris Wynn, Greene County Public Health accreditation coordinator, planning chief for the pandemic response and vaccination planning team leader, Dr. Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital associate chief medical officer and a Premier Health vice president, and Fabrice Juin, Project manager of the Montgomery County Office of Minority Health, discuss.

