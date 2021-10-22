What they’re saying: Middletown residents react to proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland development

Marty Kohler, former city planner: He wanted to know why a project of this magnitude appears to be rushed and that causes citizens to “lose faith and trust in local government.”

Josh Laubach, owner of Rolling Mill Brewing Co. near where Hollywoodland is planned: He questioned why the developers from Main Street Community Capital LLC, weren’t investing in the city. He said that shows they “care very little about this town.”

Joseph Cox: He told the five council members their vote will “control the city’s destiny” and residents are “clamoring against this.”

Renae Fossum: She encouraged council to reject the proposal. “It’s just plan wrong.”

Brian Duba: The longtime attorney said he has read the “massive contract” and some of the language doesn’t make sense. “It doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said. He said the city could spend $7.5 million in ARPA funds and get nothing in return.

James Stiver: He said growing up in Middletown as a young boy he dreamed of becoming a teacher and joining the circus. He taught in the Middletown district for 35 years, he said. “Right now as I speak, I have accomplished both.”