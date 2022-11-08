What issues do Tri-State voters care about most? Inflation, wages top list

“Everything is just booming, all the prices are exploding,” he said. “Every time we go to a store, it’s another $20 or $30. So that is my number one issue.”

Kentucky resident Cheri Steffen said creating more jobs is important to her.

“I don’t know where these 261,000 jobs are that they say there are because when I talk to people, they still can’t find jobs,” Steffen said.

The future of democracy is another priority nationwide. 70% of registered voters said it was important to their midterm vote.

Another concern reported among local voters? The cost of energy.

Out of all political topics searched on Google over the past week, wages were the highest for Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.