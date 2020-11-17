X

What do you think about the statewide mask mandate? Take our survey

Most shoppers at The Greene in Greene County were either carrying masks or wearing mask Thursday afternoon July 23, 2020. Thursday at 6p.m. Gov. Mike Dewine issued a mask mandate for all of Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Most shoppers at The Greene in Greene County were either carrying masks or wearing mask Thursday afternoon July 23, 2020. Thursday at 6p.m. Gov. Mike Dewine issued a mask mandate for all of Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Josh Sweigart - Dayton Daily NewsJordan Laird

Ohio leaders and health experts say face masks are a vital tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic rages across the state. But health orders mandating their use in private businesses have become controversial in some areas.

ExploreMask enforcement at stores in place as COVID cases exceed 300K

As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the Dayton Daily News wants to know what readers think about stores requiring employees and patrons to wear masks, and whether people feel like others in their community will or should comply with the rules.

Take our survey below:

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.