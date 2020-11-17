What do you think about the statewide mask mandate? Take our survey

Ohio leaders and health experts say face masks are a vital tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic rages across the state. But health orders mandating their use in private businesses have become controversial in some areas.
As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the Dayton Daily News wants to know what readers think about stores requiring employees and patrons to wear masks, and whether people feel like others in their community will or should comply with the rules.
