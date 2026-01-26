‘We’ve kept expenditures at a minimum’: West Chester leaders work on township’s operating budget

“This year we’ve kept expenditures at a minimum to allow the organization to pause and reflect on how we can best use the investments that we have made in the organization in the recent years and analyze the current and future needs of the community,’’ Brown said during a recent operational budget work session.

“It’s also a year to adjust to future revenue expectations to reflect the (legislative) property tax reforms.”

During 2026 departments will be putting together five-year plans for future needs and expenses and how any decisions affect the budget.

Credit: Sue Kiesewetter Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

The 2026 operating budget is $65.5 million, an increase of 6.2 percent – or 3.56 percent when adjusted for inflation – over 2025.

The township only receives 24 percent of every dollar residents pay in property taxes – which account for 73.5 percent of the township’s revenue. The Lakota Local Schools receive 56.3 percent of property tax.

The largest portion of the non-property tax revenue, Brown said, comes from income tax collected from the joint economic development districts. Other money comes from emergency medical services billing, hotel tax and interest income.

The township is in a good financial position for 2026, with a general fund/public information and engagement carryover balance of 23.3 million from 2025 to 2026. That’s more than 2022’s carryover balance of $10.9 million.

“That’s a big spike. We have a lot of money that we’re carrying over,’’ said Trustee Amanda Ortiz.

“Is that on purpose? Are we planning for the unexpected? Or is it that we need to be finding ways – community-oriented ways – to spend that money?”

“I think it’s a combination of all of those,’’ Brown said. “The sentiment has been to collect a significant amount of money and not spend a lot of funds.”

Part of this year’s analysis, Brown said, was to evaluate how much money is prudent to keep in accounts.

In budgeting this year Brown said priorities for each department were to plan for the future using data; invest in community amenities and aging infrastructure; and foster long-term, sustainable economic growth.

“We have to look at key economic development projects that will help to keep West Chester on that upwards trajectory,’’ Brown said.

“We’re at this evolution point as a community. We’re mostly built out. We’ll soon be reaching that cap on our tax revenue.”

Fire Chief Rick Prinz said the department expects to have an accreditation hearing in March, ending a 3-year process. He expects accreditation to follow shortly thereafter.

“It analyzes every aspect of what we do in the fire department,” Prinz said.

“That accreditation process has shown us the need for future fire stations – relocating stations (74) and (75) and potentially adding a sixth station.”

Further study of fire station locations and future locations will be a focus in 2026, along with addressing aging stations with needed improvements, vehicles and equipment, Prinz said.

In the police department, there are two major goals: invest in training to attract and retain the best candidates and modernize through technology including expanding automatic license plate reader camera system along with helmet and patrol cameras.

In the community services department, focus will be on three goals, said director Mike Huxsoll: