West Side Little League and Hamilton Fairfield Little League combine to become one

“There is no more city rivalry.”
In a social media announcement Monday, the Hamilton Fairfield Little League announced it will combine with West Side Little League in a move it called “One Hamilton.”
“Since 1954, for 72 years, Hamilton Fairfield has been the home for Little League for all on the East side of Hamilton. We couldn’t be more proud of our long history and countless lives the organization has touched,” the post reads.
“Now, times have changed. For far too long long this city has been divided between East and West. It’s our honor to announce that we are all finally ‘One Hamilton.’ In November, Hamilton Fairfield Little League along with West Side Little League, in partnership with the District 9 administrator, petitioned LLUSA to combine and become one League. On Jan. 7 after many hours of working together, this was finally approved.
“We are now ‘One Hamilton, One Little League.’”
Those interested in trying out will be able to register soon. More details are forthcoming.
