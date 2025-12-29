West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance voted tops in Ohio

Nominations for the list came from readers with those included chosen by the magazine’s editors, wrote Eric Harmon, president.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized again among Ohio’s most powerful and influential leaders. This distinction reflects the hard work and dedication of our chamber team and the strength of the vibrant business community we serve,” Hinson said

“Together we continue working to create opportunity and foster innovation. We remain committed to connecting people and possibilities across our region and helping economic growth throughout Ohio.”

Ohio Business Magazine has named the alliance the best chamber in Ohio for 2025. It is the third time it has been so designated since 2020.

There were 110 categories for business awards. Nominees and the winner in each category were selected by readers. Winners will be listed in the upcoming winter issue of the magazine.

“This award is an honor that speaks to the strength, resilience, and commitment of our entire West Chester and Liberty communities,” Hinson said.

“With more than 360 chambers of commerce across Ohio, earning this recognition for the third time in six years – following our wins in 2020 and 2023 – reinforces the impact of our mission and the dedication of our chamber members, board of directors, and chamber staff.”

The award comes just before the chamber begins its 50th anniversary celebration in 2026.