West Chester Twp. trustees agree to new union contracts

Brown told the Journal-News the main sticking point in the negotiation was wintertime vacations. She said their policies have been “very strict” because they don’t want to run into a situation where they are short staffed when snow plow drivers are needed.

“We were trying to work with the union to find a way where we could at least get some employees off without having to be recalled for a snow emergency,” Brown said. “While also maintaining staffing to meet our expectations and our community’s expectations.”

The township has six unions and Brown said they were negotiating these two simultaneously and sealed two other deals this year plus a re-opener. All contracts are three-year deals.

The largest union agreement reached this year was with the firefighters whose deal will cost $2.1 million including raises, step increases and benefits.

“You know in negotiations you get a little, you give a little and it all comes out for a win-win,” Trustee Mark Welch said of the lengthy process with the service workers. “That’s what we’re looking for is a win-win situation.”