West Chester Twp. agrees to contract with dispatch workers

The agreement was reached after only five hours of negotiations, approved by the dispatchers last month.

“The agreements are equitable and fair, providing reasonable benefit to both the township and the union,’’ said Larry Burks, township administrator.

Under the agreement, dispatchers will receive a 3.5 percent bump in pay in 2025 and a three percent increase in 2026. They will also receive annual lump sum payments of $1,000 and a one-time, $1,000 increase in the base pay.

“In the third year of the contract, $1,000 will be added to the 2025 base wage of each step before the three percent increase in calculated,’’ said Lisa Brown, assistant township administrator.

“This adds a bump to the base wage of each employee, while the lump sum does not. The base wage adjustment will be done in addition to the lump sum payment.”

The pay of a first-year dispatcher with no experience goes from $24.99 per hour – or $51,979 annually – to $25.99 per hour – or $54,062, Brown said.

Twelve employees are affected by the new contract. The changes will cost the township $213,868 over the three years of the contract.