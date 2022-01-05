Hamburger icon
West Chester police seeking armed suspect

Shelby Mazion is a 32-year-old male, standing 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. CONTRIBUTED
Shelby Mazion is a 32-year-old male, standing 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

The West Chester Twp. police are working with the U.S. Marshals trying to find an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into a township woman’s apartment New Years Day.

The suspect is 32-year-old Shelby Mazion, who also has used Shelby Green as an alias, and he is thought to be on the west side of Cincinnati now. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall and 180 lbs. He is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing and menacing by stalking.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Jan. 1 but the police are not releasing any further information.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mazion to contact U.S. Marshal TFO Frazier at (513) 413-4422. They caution people not to approach him because he should be considered armed and dangerous.

