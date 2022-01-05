West Chester police seeking armed suspect

The suspect is 32-year-old Shelby Mazion, who also has used Shelby Green as an alias, and he is thought to be on the west side of Cincinnati now. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall and 180 lbs. He is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing and menacing by stalking.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Jan. 1 but the police are not releasing any further information.