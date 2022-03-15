West Chester police chase ends in crash that leads to road closure

A crash that closed Tylersville Road for hours in West Chester Twp. early this morning was prompted by a brief police pursuit.
West Chester Police attempted a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. The driver of a Ford Explorer refused to stop and headed westbound on Tylersville Road leading officers in a pursuit.
The officer pursued the vehicle until reaching the area of Farmgate Drive. Officers then deactivated lights and sirens and terminated the pursuit.
The driver then crashed into a utility pole and landed on its side on Tylersville Road, just west of Ohio 747. This was 1.5 miles from where the pursuit end, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.
Four people were transported by West Chester Fire & EMS to West Chester Hospital — two adults and two teenage juveniles. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries.
West Chester Police are still working to identify those in the vehicle and investigate the crash.
