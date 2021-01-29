X

West Chester crews responding to possible bomb threat

FILE PHOTO
News | 35 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

West Chester Twp. emergency crews are responding to a report of a possible bomb threat in the parking lot of Walgreen’s at Ohio 747 and Union Centre Boulevard, and the area has been evacuated.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said officials received a call at around 11:45 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle and responded immediately.

“They went up and closed things down, I don’t know if they were directed right to that vehicle or not,” Wilson said. “They’ve got it all closed down and they are just waiting for the bomb squad to send a robot in and take a look.”

Walgreens and some surrounding businesses have been evacuated and the intersection of Ohio 747 and Union Centre is temporarily closed.

