West Chester condo development plans rejected by township leaders

There, developers wanted to put three- or four-unit buildings of about 1,924 square feet. Prices would have been in the mid-$400,000 range, said Max Radin, NVR’s land acquisition manager, in a public hearing.

“This is surrounded by single-family homes. It’s a tough one,” said Trustee Ann Becker, who voted against the project with Trustee Lee Wong. “It’s not the highest, best use of space.”

County planners and township zoning commission recommended the zoning change from agriculture to residential planned unit development. Trustee Mark Welch also voted in favor, citing eight other projects similar to this one.

Those opposed to the project cited traffic congestion, frequent accidents, and water runoff noting a creek runs through the middle of the property.

Some parts of the land where a landfill once occupied, have been built up with almost 40 feet of dirt, a nearby resident said.

“That area is congested. (It) is a heavily trafficked road for school buses — for a lot of people, said Judith Ulmer, who lives behind the proposed site.

“There are accidents. There is a ton of (runoff) water.”