West Chester community continues Black history focus with ‘Live the Dream’

His talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at the library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. There is no cost and it is open to the public.

“This is an extension of the ‘Live the Dream’ program. He started 16 years ago when I had trouble finding a keynote speaker,” said Gail Webster, who was a founder of the program.

“He spends six months researching the topic he’ll talk about each year with the assistance of the library’s staff.”

This year’s program centers on the controversial 1943 creation of the Women’s Army Corps — which included the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion made up of African American women.

The “Six Triple Eight” was given the task of rendering order out of the military’s chaotic undelivered mail system in Europe.

Student contest entrants increasing

Winners of this year’s student contest also did their research on Dr. Martin Luther King’s “The Mountaintop Today” speech.

Each of 687 students who entered this year read or listen to King’s Mountaintop speech and identify one part that spoke to them or reflected something in their life, community or world, Webster said.

The task then was to relate the message to their life and provide specific examples for how they could help change the world and impact future generations.

They could do that through essays, skits, songs, artwork, or videos.

“They found something they could relate to. It shows how his words are still applicable to today,’’ Webster said.

“Words still impact society today. If all the students follow through with what they wrote, Lakota will be transformed into a wonderful, loving place.”

Aguilar, Lakota’s liaison to the Live the Dream Committee, said she has been pleased with the increasing number of students entering the contest — and staff attending the program — each year.

“Our kids have meaningful and truly amazing things to say, and this contest gives them one more avenue to share their voice,” Aguilar said.

“It was especially nice to see so many Lakota staff in attendance at this year’s program in support of our students too.”

A grand prize was awarded in both the essay and fine arts categories of the competition. Top prize, special merit and English as a second language (ESL) prizes were also awarded in each category.

Essay winners

*Grand prize: Jonathan Sullen, sophomore, Lakota East

*Elementary students: Sam Wyckoff, fifth grade, Endeavor; Julian Durante, sixth grade, Independence, special merit; and Charlotte Lee, sixth grade, Independence, ESL

Junior school: Emilen DeSantis, seventh grade, Hopewell Junior; Ryan Feighery, seventh grade, Hopewell, special merit; Julio Cedillo, eighth grade, Hopewell, ESL

High school: Malk Alsalmani, sophomore, Lakota East

Fine Arts winners

Grand prize: Gracia Sangabau, junior, Lakota West

Elementary students: Ella Capone, Rachel Dean, Addison Elmore, Lorelai Kennard, fifth grade, VanGorden, video presentation; Grace Lelo, sixth, Union, special merit; Alex Tran, fourth grade, Endeavor, ESL

Junior school: Briana Alonzo, Keren Tinda, seventh grade, Ridge, poem

Kroger making food donation

Unlike past years, there will not be a community-wide food drive benefitting Reach Out Lakota this year. Instead, the committee is partnering with Kroger. The grocery plans to donate a palette of food donations – approximately 4,000 pounds of food, Aguilar said.

“It’s very impactful for our community,’’ said Brenda Yablonsky, executive director of Reach Out Lakota.

“All the food collected will be turned over to members of our community who are struggling.”