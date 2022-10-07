Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

TODAY
- Southern Ohio Legends & Lore present An Evening with James A. Willis, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.
- First Friday in downtown Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m. The Pendleton Art Center, the BeauVerre Studios, the Middletown Arts Center and other places are open to celebrate arts, fun, and community pride.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Cincinnati Christian Schools presents “Sense and Sensibility,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. today, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- 11th Annual Operation Pumpkin & Art Festival, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-8, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. operation-pumpkin.org
- Pumpkin Fall Crawl, offered along Main Street in Hamilton. Businesses and the street will feature fall decorations and restaurants will serve Pumpkin Crawl food specials and drink specials. There will be treats for children and adults along the way.
SATURDAY
- Great American Bike Rally, at Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. 9 a.m. Cycle up to 20 miles or less on the Great Miami River (GMR) Trail or ride a guided 35 mile group ride on GMR and local roads. Register at greatamericanbikerally.com. Benefits Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.
- Miami University Art Museum Open House, at 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. Noon to 5 p.m.
- OXtoberFest, in Uptown Oxford. 1 to 10 p.m. Family-friendly festival will provide activities and entertainment.
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2 to 6 p.m. Free. WestChesterOH.org
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Film Premiere: A Bachelor’s Valentine, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m.
- Nature Program: Autumn Night Skies at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
SUNDAY
- Makitreal Productions presents A Mother’s Prayer Never Dies, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
- Mason Historical Society 2022 Cemetery Walk “Talking Tombstones,” at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason. 6:30 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring flashlight to light the passageway. 513-398-6750 or go to www.masonhistoricalsociety.org
WEDNESDAY
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
THURSDAY
- One City, One Book Discussion, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Roundtable on Ukraine: Personal, Historical, and Geopolitical Perspectives
OCT. 14
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 14-15, and OCT. 21-22
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
OCT. 14-16
- Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. An open-air vintage market with over 100 local and regional artisans and shops.charmatthefarm.com
OCT. 15
- Let’s Go Hiking - Seed Stroll, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Middletown Trunk or Treat & Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown. Free cruise-in night with costume party at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Little Miracles of Hope.
- Middletown Movies in the Park, Towne Mall, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Ghostbusters II Afterlife.”
- Karen Waldrup, Country Music Star, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
OCT. 15-16
- Weber Pumpkin Festival, at 6085 Kilby Road, Harrison. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
OCT. 16
- Middletown’s 6th Hocus Pocus Halloween, in the downtown area on Main Street, between Central and First Avenue. 2 to 7 p.m. Free and for families. There will be a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest and parade, car show, Sorg tours and kids games.
OCT. 20
- Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m. A trick-or-treat event for children age 10 and younger. Children should wear costumes and bring their own bag to collect goodies.
OCT. 21
- Witches’ Night Out, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An annual fundraiser for The Caring Closet. The event requires pre-purchased tickets. Those who attend wear witches costumes and must be 21 and older.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Madcap Puppets in Sleepy Hollow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 21-23
- INNOVAtheatre presents Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 22
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Dayton Lane Ghost Walk, in the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Tours will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Bravissino Broadway, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 25
- The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 27
- Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon
OCT. 28
- The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.
- Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 29
- Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.
