Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Live music, Santa photo ops, fake snow, caroling and more.
- Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Badin Theatre presents “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” at 571 New London Road. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday. BadinHS.org
- Springboro’s annual Christmas Festival, at Rotary Park, Springboro. Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. today at Rotary Park. Santa’s Parade begins at noon Saturday. The festival concludes at 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Good People,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
SATURDAY
- The Community Building Institute’s First Annual Turkey Trot 2022 5K Run/Walk, at at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 10 a.m.
- Edgewood Craft Show, at Edgewood High School, 5005 Trenton Oxford Road, Trenton. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Let’s Go Hiking - Healthy Hikers, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set a personal best or take a leisurely stroll to take in the nature along the trail.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Lights Up, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4 to 7 p.m. Annual holiday parade and celebrate Santa lighting the tree.
- Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5 to 8 p.m. Holiday music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, and more.
- Holiday in Lights 5K, at Armco Park, 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon. 5 to 10 p.m. Runners may dress in holiday costumes. holidayinlights.com
- Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 20
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Donations of canned goods or nonperishable items will accepted.
- Miami University Symphony Orchestra, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.
NOV. 22
- Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
NOV. 24
- Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Thanksgiving 5K for YoungLives, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 9 a.m. bit.ly/YoungLives5K2022
NOV. 25
- Holiday Lights, at Bridgewater Falls Lifestyle Center, Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.
- 33 People, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. Admission $10.
NOV. 26
- 45th Annual Christmas in the Country, on Ohio 126, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free carriage rides, a train display, crafts and more. Santa Claus will be at the Shandon Firehouse. Salty Dog Museum will be opened.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- The City of Middletown 15th Santa Parade kicks off at from MidPointe Library and concludes at Manchester Avenue. 4 p.m.
- Parade of Lights, at Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center, Wessel Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hotel California: the Original Eagles Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 26-27
- St. Aloysius Church Christmas in the Country, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Country crafts and homemade food.
NOV. 28
- Handel’s Messiah featuring Megan Moore, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 29
- Albanian Discoveries: The Excavation of the Unknown Temple of Apollonia, in Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6:30 p.m. Zoom and in person. Free. miamioh.edu
NOV. 30
- Verity Traditions present “Strange, but True: Oddities from Middletown’s History,” at Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m. Light meal is served at 5:45 p.m. for the first 60 attendees.
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
DEC. 1
- Learn it at Lunch - Does Prescribed Burning Help as Much as We Once Thought?, at Hamilton Conservatory, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon.
- A Very Merry Takeover with the Naked Karate Girls, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6 to 9 p.m. Official lighting of The Square. Visits from Santa Claus and his reindeer friends.
DEC. 2
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Miami Valley Klezmer Band. Free
- Regionals Exploration Day, Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 12:30-4:30 p.m. 513-785-3111
- Fitton Family Fridays presents A Seussified Christmas Carol, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 2-3
- Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission is $1 for ages 12 and older.
DEC. 2-4 AND DEC. 9-11
- Performing Arts Academy present “Elf - the Musical, Jr.,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
DEC. 3
- Saturday with Santa, at Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online at liberty-township.com.
DEC. 4
- The 31st Annual Hamilton German Village Christmas Walk, in German Village Historical District. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, face painters, horse drawn carriage rides, and vendors.
- Butler County Warbirds of Middletown presents 2nd annual Cookies with Santa, at Middletown Regional Airport, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot chocolate with St. Nick. Santa’s elves will drop in from their parachutes about 2:30 p.m. Free
- “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” presented by the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. Free. sosband.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
