journal-news logo
X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

News
By
10 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Live music, Santa photo ops, fake snow, caroling and more.
  • Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Badin Theatre presents “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” at 571 New London Road. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday. BadinHS.org
  • Springboro’s annual Christmas Festival, at Rotary Park, Springboro. Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. today at Rotary Park. Santa’s Parade begins at noon Saturday. The festival concludes at 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • Fairfield Footlighters present “Good People,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

  • The Community Building Institute’s First Annual Turkey Trot 2022 5K Run/Walk, at at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 10 a.m.
  • Edgewood Craft Show, at Edgewood High School, 5005 Trenton Oxford Road, Trenton. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Let’s Go Hiking - Healthy Hikers, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set a personal best or take a leisurely stroll to take in the nature along the trail.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • Lights Up, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4 to 7 p.m. Annual holiday parade and celebrate Santa lighting the tree.
  • Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5 to 8 p.m. Holiday music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, and more.
  • Holiday in Lights 5K, at Armco Park, 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon. 5 to 10 p.m. Runners may dress in holiday costumes. holidayinlights.com
  • Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 20

  • Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Donations of canned goods or nonperishable items will accepted.
  • Miami University Symphony Orchestra, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.

NOV. 22

  • Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

NOV. 24

  • Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Thanksgiving 5K for YoungLives, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 9 a.m. bit.ly/YoungLives5K2022

NOV. 25

  • Holiday Lights, at Bridgewater Falls Lifestyle Center, Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.
  • 33 People, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. Admission $10.

NOV. 26

  • 45th Annual Christmas in the Country, on Ohio 126, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free carriage rides, a train display, crafts and more. Santa Claus will be at the Shandon Firehouse. Salty Dog Museum will be opened.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • The City of Middletown 15th Santa Parade kicks off at from MidPointe Library and concludes at Manchester Avenue. 4 p.m.
  • Parade of Lights, at Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center, Wessel Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Hotel California: the Original Eagles Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 26-27

  • St. Aloysius Church Christmas in the Country, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Country crafts and homemade food.

NOV. 28

  • Handel’s Messiah featuring Megan Moore, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 29

  • Albanian Discoveries: The Excavation of the Unknown Temple of Apollonia, in Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6:30 p.m. Zoom and in person. Free. miamioh.edu

NOV. 30

  • Verity Traditions present “Strange, but True: Oddities from Middletown’s History,” at Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m. Light meal is served at 5:45 p.m. for the first 60 attendees.
  • Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

DEC. 1

  • Learn it at Lunch - Does Prescribed Burning Help as Much as We Once Thought?, at Hamilton Conservatory, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon.
  • A Very Merry Takeover with the Naked Karate Girls, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6 to 9 p.m. Official lighting of The Square. Visits from Santa Claus and his reindeer friends.

DEC. 2

  • Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Miami Valley Klezmer Band. Free
  • Regionals Exploration Day, Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 12:30-4:30 p.m. 513-785-3111
  • Fitton Family Fridays presents A Seussified Christmas Carol, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

DEC. 2-3

  • Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission is $1 for ages 12 and older.

DEC. 2-4 AND DEC. 9-11

  • Performing Arts Academy present “Elf - the Musical, Jr.,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

DEC. 3

  • Saturday with Santa, at Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online at liberty-township.com.

DEC. 4

  • The 31st Annual Hamilton German Village Christmas Walk, in German Village Historical District. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, face painters, horse drawn carriage rides, and vendors.
  • Butler County Warbirds of Middletown presents 2nd annual Cookies with Santa, at Middletown Regional Airport, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot chocolate with St. Nick. Santa’s elves will drop in from their parachutes about 2:30 p.m. Free
  • “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” presented by the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. Free. sosband.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

In Other News
1
18-year-old man found shot to death inside Fairfield home
2
What’s next for Towne Mall now that Middletown has stepped away?
3
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
4
Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog...
5
FEMA shares tips for staying safe through Thanksgiving holiday

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top