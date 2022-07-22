Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

Warren County Fair at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. warrencountyfairohio.org.

Encore Youth Theatre presents “Footloose, The Musical,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

JULY 22-24

INNOVATheatre presents “Freaky Friday, the Musical,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

JULY 22-24, and July 29-31

Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242

JULY 23

The 68th Annual Jerry E. and Marlene Moore Memorial Antique & Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield, at the Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. http://antiquecars.org

Bicycle and Safety Rally, at UC Health Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring bicycle and helmet for helmet fitting and bike safety inspections. Free.

2022 GreekFest, at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Main, at Library Park, 31 W. Main St., Lebanon. 2 p.m.

Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. downtownmiddletown.org

Middletown Movies in the Park, Sunset Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Dear Evan Hansen.”

JULY 24-30

Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. butlercountyfair.org

JULY 27

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

JULY 28

Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. noon

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free. westchesteroh.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

JULY 29

Music in Mason, at Mason Downtown Plaza. 6 to 10 p.m.

JULY 29-30

Mud Mania, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton.

St. Ann Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 to 11:30 p.m.

AUG. 2

Miami University Middletown Book Discussion Group, in Room 123 in the Library, Miami University Middletown; and in Zoom. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm

Pianist Bruce Murray Summer Concert, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Willow Creek Bluegrass Band.

AUG. 3

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

AUG. 4

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

AUG. 5

Touch A Truck, at Ikea, 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory-friendly experience, no lights or horns, held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Oxford Community Arts Center Outdoor Summer Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center,10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Movie begins at dusk. Showing “Sing 2.”

AUG. 5-6

Lebanon Blues Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 6. lebanonbluesfestival.com

AUG. 5-7

St. John the Evangelist Family Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

AUG. 6

Red Brick Reunion Porsche Car Show, High Street, Oxford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jared’s Jam with Spafford and Karina Rykman, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com

AUG. 7

St. Aloysius Summer Festival, Classic Car Cruise-In and Chicken Dinner, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AUG. 10

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers and performers.

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

AUG. 11

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroH.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

AUG. 12

Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org

AUG. 12-14

Sacred Heart Festival, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 12, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 13, 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14.

AUG. 13

Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autographs will teach people about signatures and words of wisdom collected by people. Collect signatures from famous Butler Countians.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Middletown Movies in the Park, downtown, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Sing 2.”

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

The 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

AUG. 17

Butler County Historical Society Presents: Ohio Trivia, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

AUG. 18

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org

Sounds At Sunset summer concert, Sunset Park, Middletown. The concerts are family-friendly, all ages welcome.

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

AUG. 20

Hops in the Hangar, at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. 4 to 9 p.m. hopsinthehangar.com