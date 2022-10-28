Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.

INNOVAtheatre presents, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

PAWS Zombie Walk & Furry 5k, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 8 a.m. Calling all dog walkers, runners, and Halloween enthusiasts. runsignup.com

Coffee with Council, at Bailey Square, 718 S. Second St., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.

Halloween Hunt ‘n Hike, at Angst Nature Preserve MetroPark, 4050 Trenton-Oxford Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Free and fund for families and participants of all ages. Costumes are encouraged.

Fall Family Fun Day, at First Baptist Church of Trenton, 305 Cypress Ave., Trenton. 1 to 4 p.m.

Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. 1 to 4 p.m. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.

Fall Fest, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. 2 to 8 p.m. Live entertainment, food trucks, eating contests, car display and petting zoo.

Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Apex CliniCare: Urgent Care & Wellness Center Trunk or Treat, at 8148 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m.

Spooktacular event held at Madison Twp. Community Park. Starting at 5 p.m. with truck-or-treat. Movie in the Park will present “Hotel Transylvania,” at 7 p.m.

Hilltop Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, at 2425 Mack Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.

All Hallows Eve celebration, at Harmon Museum, 105 S. Broadway, Lebanon. 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Party with the October Stars, at the Fred Bay Observatory, Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 7 to10 p.m. Public viewing through the 11-inch observatory telescope.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Butler County Warbirds Candy Bomber Event, at Middletown Regional Airport, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Warbirds dropping parachutes of candy from their recently restored aircraft, the ‘41 Aeronca L-3E. Skydivers will be dropping in as well.

Mason Symphony Orchestra Sensory-Friendly Children’s Concert, at Mason United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Road. Performances at 3 and 5 p.m. Enjoy a pre-concert instrument petting zoo, face painting, costume parade, and more.

Boo Bash, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Geared for children ages 3-12.

Hanover Twp. Haunted Harvest, at Hanover Twp. Memorial Park. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages up through 16 to play games, receive candy, and more. There will be pumpkin decoration and costume contests.

Trunk or Treat at Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton. 5 to 7 p.m.

Dynasty CinCity Exotics present Frunk-or-Treat, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 5 to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Hope United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin. 6 to 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

“Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie: Conversations with My White Friends About Race,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 to 8 p.m. Pie tasting is included.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Celebrating Self presents Dr. Al Miller: Holocaust Survivor, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

The 2022 Harry T. Wilks Distinguished Lecture Series presents Jeff Orlowski, “The Social Dilemma,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

First Friday @ First Methodist, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Cincinnati Opera artists.

Fitton Family Fridays presents Willy Wonka’s Wondershow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami University Dept. of Music present Men’s Glee Club, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Bourbon, Brews & Blues present Scotty Bratcher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 311 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

NOV. 4-5 AND NOV. 11-12

AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOV. 4-6

The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

NOV. 5

Middletown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 513-424-4734

Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio Fundraising Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. The Classic Rock Experience band will play. sorgoperahouse.org

















This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.