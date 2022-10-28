journal-news logo
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

TODAY, OCT. 28

  • Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Syrodesy Flute Trio. Free
  • The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.
  • Crestview Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat, at 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester Twp. 5:30-7 p.m.
  • One Church Trunk or Treat, at 460 Symmes Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Magic Carpet Theatre present Madcap Puppets “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven and the Boys, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
  • Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 28-29

  • “Someplace Warm,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 to 8 p.m. today, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. A play about a rape survivor who finds out she is pregnant and must decide if she wants to raise the child with help from her best friends: a gay couple who long for a child of their own.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 28-30

  • Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.
  • INNOVAtheatre presents, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

  • PAWS Zombie Walk & Furry 5k, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 8 a.m. Calling all dog walkers, runners, and Halloween enthusiasts. runsignup.com
  • Coffee with Council, at Bailey Square, 718 S. Second St., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Halloween Hunt ‘n Hike, at Angst Nature Preserve MetroPark, 4050 Trenton-Oxford Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Free and fund for families and participants of all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
  • Fall Family Fun Day, at First Baptist Church of Trenton, 305 Cypress Ave., Trenton. 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. 1 to 4 p.m. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.
  • Fall Fest, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. 2 to 8 p.m. Live entertainment, food trucks, eating contests, car display and petting zoo.
  • Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • Apex CliniCare: Urgent Care & Wellness Center Trunk or Treat, at 8148 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Spooktacular event held at Madison Twp. Community Park. Starting at 5 p.m. with truck-or-treat. Movie in the Park will present “Hotel Transylvania,” at 7 p.m.
  • Hilltop Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, at 2425 Mack Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.
  • All Hallows Eve celebration, at Harmon Museum, 105 S. Broadway, Lebanon. 6:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Party with the October Stars, at the Fred Bay Observatory, Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 7 to10 p.m. Public viewing through the 11-inch observatory telescope.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

  • Butler County Warbirds Candy Bomber Event, at Middletown Regional Airport, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Warbirds dropping parachutes of candy from their recently restored aircraft, the ‘41 Aeronca L-3E. Skydivers will be dropping in as well.
  • Mason Symphony Orchestra Sensory-Friendly Children’s Concert, at Mason United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Road. Performances at 3 and 5 p.m. Enjoy a pre-concert instrument petting zoo, face painting, costume parade, and more.
  • Boo Bash, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Geared for children ages 3-12.
  • Hanover Twp. Haunted Harvest, at Hanover Twp. Memorial Park. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages up through 16 to play games, receive candy, and more. There will be pumpkin decoration and costume contests.
  • Trunk or Treat at Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton. 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Dynasty CinCity Exotics present Frunk-or-Treat, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 5 to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

  • Hope United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin. 6 to 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

  • “Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie: Conversations with My White Friends About Race,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 to 8 p.m. Pie tasting is included.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

  • Celebrating Self presents Dr. Al Miller: Holocaust Survivor, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
  • The 2022 Harry T. Wilks Distinguished Lecture Series presents Jeff Orlowski, “The Social Dilemma,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

  • First Friday @ First Methodist, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Cincinnati Opera artists.
  • Fitton Family Fridays presents Willy Wonka’s Wondershow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Miami University Dept. of Music present Men’s Glee Club, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
  • Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Bourbon, Brews & Blues present Scotty Bratcher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 311 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

NOV. 4-5 AND NOV. 11-12

  • AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOV. 4-6

  • The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

NOV. 5

  • Middletown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 513-424-4734
  • Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio Fundraising Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. The Classic Rock Experience band will play. sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

