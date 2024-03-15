Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Maytag Virgin,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at Fitton Family YMCA, 1307 NW Washington, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. gmcymca.org

“Knock Out Hunger” Ticket Frenzy, at Bridge Church of the Nazarene gymnasium, 308 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Doors open at 6 p.m. with drawings starting at 7:30 p.m.

Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 15-17

Fenwick High School Theater present “Grease: School Version,” at at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

The Shamrock Shuffle, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 7:30 a.m. to noon. westchesteroh.org

BEST Volunteer: Cleanup, at L.J. Smith – North End Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton. 9 a.m. to noon, butlerswcd.org

EAST-er Egg Hunt & Spring Craft, Vendor and Food Truck Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Egg hunt staggered starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by age group.

Audubon Miami Valley’s 11th Annual Bird Art Exhibition at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

2024 Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade, at The Banks, Cincinnati. Noon, cincystpatsparade.com

Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.

Middletown Kiwanis annual “Book Around Middletown” Cart Challenge, at Donham Plaza, Middletown. 2-4 p.m. Teams gather prior to decorate carts in themed costumes. Race starts with teams completing at variety of stations around downtown.

“How to Find a Provable Patriot In 90 Minutes (Or Less),” workshop at Oxford Lane Library, Havighurst Room, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. 2-4 p.m. Bring your laptop or tablet and practice online after the presentation

Middletown’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, in downtown Middletown. 4-9 p.m.

The Grand Showcase: Youth and Teen Exhibit, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present “A Night of Monk and Mingus,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Ohio’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, begins on Market Street in front of Municipal Brew Works and ends on Riverfront Plaza. 10 a.m. The third annual O’Dora Dash will follow.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture with Noah Feldman, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Series continues on the third Monday of each month through October.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

National Parks Talks Series present UNESCO sites in Ohio, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

Community Conversations: Allyship & Support: A Community Conversation with PFLAG, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Faculty Unhinged: The Ten C’s for Survival, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: Human Health Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

The Harlan Renaissance with William H. Turner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Finding the Mother Country, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to discover where their family came from by exploring records and resources related to immigration. Free

MARCH 21-24

Rising Up Performing Arts present “Footloose, the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. riseupperformingarts.com

MARCH 22

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public.

MARCH 23

Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages 2-10. fairfield-city.org

Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at The Park at Liberty Center. 10-11:30 a.m.

Franklin Egg Hunt, at Community Park, Ohio 123/East Sixth Street. 11 a.m.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at Pleasant Treasure’s Markets, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Easter Egg Drop at noon.

Ross Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Elda Elementary, 3980 Hamilton Cleves Road, Oxford. Noon to 2 p.m. Egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at East Butler County YMCA, Fairfield Twp. 1-3 p.m. gmcymca.org

10SoCo Concerts: Sarah Hagen” Perk Up, Pianist!” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents “An Evening with Marty Brennaman,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Here Comes The Mummies, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MARCH 24

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org

MARCH 24-28

Rhea Lana’s of North Cincinnati Spring/Summer Children’s Shopping Event, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. northcincinnati.rhealana.com

MARCH 26

Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at Atrium Family YMCA, Middletown. 5-7 p.m. gmcymca.org

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Free showcase of musicians of all levels to share their talents.

MARCH 28

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, in Cincinnati. Noon

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game at Great American Ball Park. 4:10 p.m.

Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Maria C. Waltherr-Willard discusses the life of her father-in-law, artist Jack Willard, and her struggle to escape from communist Cuba in Heritage Hall in the former Hamilton Municipal Building, 20 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MARCH 30

Easter EGGstravaganza, at Faith Community Church, 6558 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.

Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. Activities begin at 10:15 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. For children 12 and under.

Daytime Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, Oxford. 11 a.m.

West Chester Firefighters Association Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m. For children 8 years and younger.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.