Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer.

Red Brick Fridays present Beach Staycation, at Oxford Uptown Parks, High and Main Streets. 6-10 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Goldman Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Hamilton County Community Fair, at Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. hccfair.com

SATURDAY

Oxford Ox Trot, at Leonard Howell Park, 5200 Bonham Road, Oxford. 8 a.m. to noon. A 5k run, music, food trucks, and more. runsignup.com

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Cincy Cool Cars Custom Car Show, at the corner of Nilles and Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Creeking in the Parks, meet behind the Fairfield Family YMCA, 5220 Bibury Road. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.

Sts. Constantine & Helen GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Yoga in the Park, at Condo Shelter, Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 2 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10 p.m. Musicians include Blues In the Schools Band, I Dig Pig, Vudu Childe, Ben Levin Piano with Candice Ivory and Sonny Hill, Altered Five Blues Band, Lil’ Ed & The Blue Imperials, and Noah Wotherspoon. cincyblues.org.

Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 5 p.m. Free

Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Free

Tri-State Wrestling Live, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY THROUGH JULY 20

Warren County Fair, at 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. There will be shows, 4-H exhibits, rides, music, food, and much more. warrencountyfairohio.org

TUESDAY

Community Conversations: Transgender Rights, Discriminatory Legislation and Policy, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY

Creative Arts in the Park, at Fort Liberty Playland, Shelter 1, 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp. 10-11:30 a.m. Come anytime during the time to participate in the activity.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Foreigners Journey and Dravin & Ravens, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Eagles Project

Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JULY 18-20

Encore Community Theatre present “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m. July 18-20 and 2 p.m. July 20. encorecommunitytheatre.com

JULY 19

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Nature Explorers - Plants, at Meadow Ridge MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 10 a.m. Registration requested, walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net

Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.”

JULY 19-20

Ohio Challenge Hit Air Balloon and Skydiving Festival, at Smith Park and Middletown Regional Airport. 5-10:30 p.m. July 19 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 20. Walk-in admission is $10 per adult, children 12 and under are free. Parking is $20 with free shuttle to park and includes admission for everyone in the vehicle.

JULY 20

Secret Stamps, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 2 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Friends of Chrisholm Augspurger and Historic Farmstead Open House, at 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JULY 21-27

Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton. Will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.

JULY 23

Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JULY 24

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

JULY 25

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Randy Smith & The Haskells, and Dangerous Jim & The Slims. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

JULY 26

Nature Explorers - Arts in the Park, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

Miami Middletown Book Discussion Group Zoom event, live on-screen at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

JULY 26-27

St. Ann Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6-11:30 p.m.

JULY 26-28 AND AUG. 2-4

Inspiring Arts Production will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. inspiringartsproductions.com

JULY 27

Annual Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield, starting at Butler County Courthouse, High Street, Hamilton. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Plein Air Painting with Middletown Arts Center, at Forest Run MetroPark, Songbird Pond, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Exploring Nature Journaling, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Ages 16 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Registration required by July 25. yourmetroparks.net

Grace Baptist Church Annual Car Show and Touch-a-Truck, at 3023 Union Road, Middletown. 5-8 p.m. 513-465-9568

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

