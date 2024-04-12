Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, APRIL 12
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, Symmes Park, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly showing of “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” There will be popcorn and water provided.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 12-14
- Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “Cinderella,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
- Jurassic Quest, at Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. An interactive dinosaur experience. jurassicquest.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10-11:30 a.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.
- Hollow Earth Festival, at Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. Celebrating Hamilton’s unique history and leaders. Music, games, historical conversations, and more.
- Racial Legacies and Learning Step Show, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- The Guitar Club of Miami Ohio Battle of the Bands 2024, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.
- Step Afrika!, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. miamioh.edu
- Oxford Community Arts Center’s Annual Gala “Hats Off to the Derby,” at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30-10:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- The Cleverlys, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
- Kite Flying at VOA Museum, at 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their extraordinary kites each month on the front lawn.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
APRIL 17
- Faculty Unhinged: Let’s Face It! We All Have It!, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- The Underground Academy Presents “There is No AWAY,” by Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m. Learn how there truly is no way to dispose of things and stuff.
APRIL 18
- Verity Traditions presents “Cincinnati and Soup,” at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP. Light Cincinnati-themed dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
APRIL 19
- Family Prom “Once Upon a Time,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry, at Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin. 7 p.m. toddberryonline.com
APRIL 20
- Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door, children under 5 are free.
- Family Resources and Education for Safety and Health (F.R.E.S.H.) Air Fair, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 9 a.m. to noon.
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Opening Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church and winds its way to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a special on-field celebration. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- EarthFest, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration to collaborate and promote sustainability.
- Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Steel Band 30th Anniversary Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 21
- Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
- Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.
APRIL 23
- Miami University Jazz Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 24
- Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.
- Miami University Chamber Music Concert, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 24-28
- InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
APRIL 25
- Leading Ladies Night Out, at Topgolf, West Chester. Proceeds from the event will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- Miami University Percussion Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 25-28
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
APRIL 26
- Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
APRIL 27
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org
- Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org
- Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
