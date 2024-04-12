Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m.

Movie in the Park, Symmes Park, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly showing of “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” There will be popcorn and water provided.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 12-14

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “Cinderella,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

Jurassic Quest, at Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. An interactive dinosaur experience. jurassicquest.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10-11:30 a.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.

Hollow Earth Festival, at Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. Celebrating Hamilton’s unique history and leaders. Music, games, historical conversations, and more.

Racial Legacies and Learning Step Show, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

The Guitar Club of Miami Ohio Battle of the Bands 2024, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.

Step Afrika!, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. miamioh.edu

Oxford Community Arts Center’s Annual Gala “Hats Off to the Derby,” at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30-10:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleverlys, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Kite Flying at VOA Museum, at 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their extraordinary kites each month on the front lawn.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

APRIL 17

Faculty Unhinged: Let’s Face It! We All Have It!, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

The Underground Academy Presents “There is No AWAY,” by Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m. Learn how there truly is no way to dispose of things and stuff.

APRIL 18

Verity Traditions presents “Cincinnati and Soup,” at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP. Light Cincinnati-themed dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 19

Family Prom “Once Upon a Time,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry, at Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin. 7 p.m. toddberryonline.com

APRIL 20

Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door, children under 5 are free.

Family Resources and Education for Safety and Health (F.R.E.S.H.) Air Fair, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 9 a.m. to noon.

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Opening Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church and winds its way to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a special on-field celebration. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

EarthFest, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration to collaborate and promote sustainability.

Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami University Steel Band 30th Anniversary Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 21

Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.

APRIL 23

Miami University Jazz Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 24

Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.

Miami University Chamber Music Concert, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 24-28

InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 25

Leading Ladies Night Out, at Topgolf, West Chester. Proceeds from the event will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

Miami University Percussion Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 25-28

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 27

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org

Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org

Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.