Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Fairfield Footlighters present “Four Old Broads,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY

Taste of Cincinnati, on Fifth Street between Elm and Main Streets, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday

MONDAY

City of Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade will start at Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Blvd. Right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and ending at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

City of Middletown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, parade will go down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery for a reflective tribute. 10 a.m. cityofmiddletown.org

City of Hamilton Memorial Day Parade, parade will go east on Court Street, north on 2nd Street, east on High Street, north on 7th Street, east on Heaton Street, to main gate at Greenwood Cemetery. 10 a.m. Ceremony begins at GAR section at 11:15 a.m.

West Chester Memorial Day Parade, makes its way down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony. 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

THURSDAY

Sounds at Sunset, at Sunset Park, Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Music by Tom The Torpedoes and Arcadia. facebook.com/soundsatsunset

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring The Naked Karate Girls. Free

Ben Chapman & Co. and Abby Hamilton, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

MAY 31

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free

Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org

MAY 31-JUNE 1

Queen of Peace Festival, at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 6 p.m. to midnight May 31, and 1 p.m. to midnight June 1

JUNE 1

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, at Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N. Main Street, and on High Street, Oxford. 2-10 p.m. oxfordwinefestival.com

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

JUNE 2

Ballet Etoiles present “Coppélia,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 2:30 and 6 p.m. Performed by dancers of West Chester Academy along with guest artist, Patrick Lennon of Dayton Ballet. westchesteracademy.com

JUNE 4

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The Shari and Lonnie Hamilton Band is performing

JUNE 5

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

JUNE 6

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls

JUNE 7

Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

Movies in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Maggie Rose and Crowe Boys, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The NeverEnding Story.”

JUNE 8

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Red Brick Miami Fest- Alumni Weekend, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-10 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

JUNE 8-9

Hueston Woods Arts and Crafts Fair, at the Pioneer Farm, 6934 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $5, or $10 per car. Proceeds go to the preservation and educational outreach of the Oxford Museum Association.

JUNE 9

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

JUNE 12

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session for all levels.

JUNE 13

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Eddie 9V and CFG & The Family, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

JUNE 14

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

