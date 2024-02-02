Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” written and performed by Leslie McCurdy, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Clay Walker, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Psychic Medium Matt Fraser, at Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. hardrockcasinocincinnati.com
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Earthquake, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- The Performing Arts Academy presents “The Sound of Music,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
- Jurassic Quest, at Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton. jurassicquest.com
SATURDAY
- Winter Hike Series, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. to noon. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- Orienteering Adventure, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at ocin.org/events.php.
- Rotary Club of Hamilton Bourbon & Chocolate Festival, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave. 6-10 p.m. Tickets at hamiltonohiorotary.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Cincy Beerfest, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. duke-energycenter.com
- Valentine’s Day Craft Show, at Delhi Flower & Garden Center, 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.
SUNDAY
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Read to a farm animal in a stress-free, non-judgmental environment. Registration is required by Feb. 2 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TUESDAY
- Nature Program: Owl Prowl, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Ma Crow and Company.
WEDNESDAY
- Celebrating Self Party Time with Kirsten Spicer of Two Women in a Kitchen, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
THURSDAY
- Discovery on the Farm - Love is on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11:30 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- From Porch to Parlor: How Presidential Campaigning Invaded the American Home, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 9
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 9-11
- Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net
FEB. 10
- Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. fairfield-city.org
- It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- “Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” with Heather Massie, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 14
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers.
FEB. 15-18
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
FEB. 16
- Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free
FEB. 17
- Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 19
- Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 21
- Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.
FEB. 22
- Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
FEB. 23-25
- Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
