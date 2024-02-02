Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” written and performed by Leslie McCurdy, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Clay Walker, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser, at Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. hardrockcasinocincinnati.com

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Earthquake, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

The Performing Arts Academy presents “The Sound of Music,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

Jurassic Quest, at Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton. jurassicquest.com

SATURDAY

Winter Hike Series, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. to noon. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Orienteering Adventure, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at ocin.org/events.php.

Rotary Club of Hamilton Bourbon & Chocolate Festival, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave. 6-10 p.m. Tickets at hamiltonohiorotary.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Cincy Beerfest, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. duke-energycenter.com

Valentine’s Day Craft Show, at Delhi Flower & Garden Center, 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

SUNDAY

Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Read to a farm animal in a stress-free, non-judgmental environment. Registration is required by Feb. 2 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TUESDAY

Nature Program: Owl Prowl, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Ma Crow and Company.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Self Party Time with Kirsten Spicer of Two Women in a Kitchen, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

THURSDAY

Discovery on the Farm - Love is on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11:30 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

From Porch to Parlor: How Presidential Campaigning Invaded the American Home, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 9

Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

FEB. 9-11

Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net

FEB. 10

Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. fairfield-city.org

It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

“Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” with Heather Massie, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

FEB. 14

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers.

FEB. 15-18

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

FEB. 16

Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free

FEB. 17

Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 19

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 21

Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.

FEB. 22

Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

FEB. 23-25

Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.