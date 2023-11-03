WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, NOV. 10

The William V. Coombs American History Lecture presents “The Price of Greatness: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the Creation of American Oligarchy, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org

Be Full of H.O.P.E. Benefit Banquet, at The Benison, 100 S. 3rd St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit parents and families during therapeutic program sessions. hopefullpastures.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 10-12

Fairfield Footlighters presents “Amateurs,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

ROYAL Theatre Company presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

The Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield harvest pancake breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon, adults are $7, children 5 and under are free

Community Building Institute Middletown’s 2nd annual 5k Turkey Trot Fun Run, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Run at 10 a.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Creative Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present Canary in Combat Boots, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOV. 11-12

Lakota East Holiday Arts & Craft Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9-11 a.m. early bird admission $6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 Nov. 11; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 12 $3 admission

NOV. 14

Performing Arts Series: Bruce Murray: A Musical Fest, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 15

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Let the Church Say, Amen! Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

NOV. 16

The Underground Academy presents National Dishes: More Than a Recipe, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m.

Appalachian Studies Film Screening of “The Mountain Minor,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

NOV. 17

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Miami University Percussion Ensemble will perform.

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Thanksgiving Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

TAKE3 - A Wine, Women & Song Performance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

NOV. 18

Red Brick Event Oxford Farm & Flea, in Uptown Oxford. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Nature Program: Scavenger Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.

Annual Parade of Lights, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays with Annual Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m.

NOV. 21

Community Conversations, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Embracing Intersectionality: Community Conversation on Queer and Racial Identities.

NOV. 25

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

NOV. 28

Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion DEI Book Club, on Zoom; Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; and Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI

National Parks Talk Series presents Yellowstone National Park, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4:30 p.m.

The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

NOV. 30

Verity Traditions present The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m.

NOV. 30-DEC. 3

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “All Wrapped Up For Christmas.”

DEC. 1

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Madcap Puppets present “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

DEC. 3

Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m.

Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Santa, at Butler County Warbirds Museum, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Santa’s elves will be dropping in from their parachutes. Free

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band Holiday Concert, at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown. 2:30 p.m. Free

DEC. 9

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Holiday Pops, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

DEC. 13

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

FEB. 9, 2024

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

FEB. 18, 2024

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

MARCH 2

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

APRIL 7

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

APRIL 14

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

MAY 11

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Education Concert with Hamilton School, at Hamilton High School. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

JUNE 9

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.