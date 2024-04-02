Weather concerns postpone tonight’s Middletown City Council meeting

Tonight’s Middletown City Council’s meet scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed due to weather concerns in the region.
The meeting will now be held April 9 at 5:30 p.m. in council chamber on the lower level of the city building.
”It is in the best interest of everyone.‚” said Mayor Elizabeth Slamka. She noted the same agenda items will be considered at next week’s meeting which is technically a special meeting.
The city building also closed at 1 p.m. today. However, municipal court and Middletown City Schools offices within the City Building may still be open at their discretion.
